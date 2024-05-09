Innovative Pvt Ltd and Diebold Nixdorf Celebrates 25 Years Of Strategic Partnership

Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL) and Diebold Nixdorf (DN) are delighted to announce the celebration of their 25-year partnership milestone, marking a quarter-century of collaborative success in revolutionizing the self-service banking landscape.

Since the inception of their partnership in 1999, IPL and DN have embarked on a journey of innovation, growth, and excellence. IPL, the undisputed market leader in Pakistan and trailblazer in self-service banking solutions, has consistently pushed boundaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clientele.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Naveed Ali Baig, CEO Innovative Pvt Ltd, said: “It is with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate 25 years of partnership with Diebold Nixdorf. Our collaboration has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of self-service banking in Pakistan and Afghanistan. DN’s constant support and innovative solutions have enabled us to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

DN, a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has provided state-of-the-art products and services, enabling IPL to achieve unprecedented milestones in the industry.

Sharing his thoughts on this significant milestone, Mr. Habib Hanna, Managing Director, Middle East & Turkey, Diebold Nixdorf, said: “The enduring partnership between IPL and DN is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Over the past 25 years, we have witnessed remarkable achievements and overcome challenges together. IPL has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance, selling the highest number of ATMs pan-Pakistan for the past three years. Additionally, their recent recognition with the Best Market Penetration Award further highlights their dedication to delivering exceptional value to their customers. We look forward to continuing our journey of collaboration and driving transformative change in the industry.”

IPL and DN’s partnership has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence, a customer-centric approach, and a shared vision for the future of self-service banking. As they commemorate this milestone, both companies remain dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceeding customer expectations.