iPhone’s New iOS 18 Design to Look Like Apple Vision Pro Headset UI

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 3, 2024 | 1:21 pm

Set to make its debut on June 10 during the inaugural day of the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple will unveil iOS 18, marking a potential watershed moment for the evolution of its mobile operating system.

Recent speculations suggest a noteworthy departure in design aesthetics, with whispers pointing towards a substantial infusion of inspiration from visionOS, the proprietary software fueling Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Here's what iOS 18's rumored visionOS-like redesign might look like

Offering a potential preview of the forthcoming iOS 18, today unveils an alleged design asset purportedly associated with the mobile operating system. Provided to MacRumors by an undisclosed source alleging ties to an iOS engineer, the iPhone frame template showcased below emerges amidst a cloud of anonymity, so we recommend taking the information with a grain of salt.

ALSO READ

Reportedly slated to be integrated into Apple’s Design Resources for iOS 18, this purported asset aims to assist developers in crafting visually appealing applications via platforms like Sketch and Photoshop. Naturally, the authenticity of this disclosure remains shrouded in uncertainty. However, the design showcased here resonates with earlier rumors hinting at a visionOS-inspired facelift for iOS 18.

Nevertheless, Mark Gurman, renowned for his insightful predictions at Bloomberg, suggests a contrary view. He posits that a comprehensive overhaul of the iOS design may not be imminent this year, potentially diluting the prevalence of visionOS-inspired elements across the user interface.

ALSO READ

The hallmark of visionOS lies in its abundant use of translucency and glass-like buttons adorned with reflective edges, a design similar to Microsoft’s Windows Aero design, which first emerged with Windows Vista, though it’s essential to note that considerable time has passed since then. While the resemblance isn’t exact, the similarities between the two can be likened to distant relatives sharing common traits.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>