iPhone 16 Dummy Leak Shows All Design Changes

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 5:39 pm

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series is rumored to get a few design changes this year. While a number of these changes have been leaked already, a new report shows all the design changes to expect in a single image.

Tipster Sonny Dickson on X has shared leaked metal dummies for the iPhone 16 lineup, which are typically used as references by accessory makers to design their products.

iPhone 16 dummies show Action and Capture buttons for all, Pros will be more colorful

Unveiling the complete iPhone 16 lineup, the dummy models offer intriguing insights, particularly regarding their sizes. Notably, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro exhibit strikingly similar dimensions, with the iPhone 16 Plus positioned in between, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max claims the title of the largest variant.

This revelation appears to corroborate an earlier report suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will witness a screen size boost to 6.27” and 6.85”, respectively, compared to their predecessors’ 6.1” and 6.7” screens. However, these advancements in size are anticipated to be tempered by reduced bezels, effectively minimizing the overall size increase.

Meanwhile, expectations indicate that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will maintain their current display sizes of 6.1″ and 6.7″, respectively. Consequently, the iPhone 16 Pro dummy may marginally surpass the standard iPhone 16 in size.

The Action Button from the Pro phones is coming to all iPhones on the left side while the new Capture button for the camera will be on the right side. Anticipated to feature a mechanical design, the Capture Button is set to incorporate a capacitive surface, enabling users to use swiping gestures for zooming purposes. Intriguingly, this button occupies the precise location of the mmWave antenna found on current-generation US models.

The rumored Rose color options for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to become a reality too using the same color-infusing technology Apple used on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Aasil Ahmed

