Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli’s Unique Record In T20I Cricket

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 11, 2024 | 4:51 pm

Babar Azam has equaled Virat Kohli’s record for the most half-centuries in T20 International cricket. During the first T20I against Ireland on Friday, Babar notched up his 35th T20I half-century, matching Kohli’s tally of most scores above fifty in the shortest format of the game.

Babar’s innings against Ireland were characterized by precision and controlled aggression. He scored 57 runs off 43 deliveries, striking 8 fours and a six during his stay on the crease.

Currently boasting a tally of 3,880 runs in T20I cricket, Babar is within striking distance of surpassing Kohli’s record of over 4000 runs. To achieve this, he needs just 158 more runs, a milestone that could see him become the second fastest to reach the 4000-run mark in T20Is after Kohli.

Babar’s consistency with the bat has earned him widespread acclaim and has solidified his reputation as one of the premier batters in modern-day cricket. His ability to adapt to various conditions and his knack for scoring massive runs in all formats of the game make him a formidable force in the world of cricket.

Pakistan’s batting maestro also has three T20I hundreds to his name, whereas Virat has only managed to secure one century in T20Is.

Despite his impressive half-century record, Pakistan could not win the match due to their abysmal display in all three departments. Ireland defeated the Green Shirts by 5 wickets in the last over.

However, his captaincy has been a subject of scrutiny recently, especially after the defeat against Ireland and the Men in Green’s poor performances in the home series against New Zealand that resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Name  Innings Most Fifty Plus Scores
Babar Azam 108 38
Virat Kohli 109 38
Rohit Sharma 143 34
Mohammad Rizwan 81 27
David Warer 103 27

Shayan Obaid Alexander

