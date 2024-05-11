Rashid Latif Believes Something is Wrong in Pakistan’s Dressing Room

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has expressed his concerns over the dressing room harmony as he feels that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s removal as the captain of Pakistan was untimely and dealt in a wrong manner by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ireland’s victory by 5 wickets in the first T20 match against Pakistan at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium shocked the Men in Green as their bowling and fielding tumbled under pressure.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Breaks World Record in ‘Historic’ T20I with Ireland

Rashid Latif pointed out while speaking on his YouTube channel that the bowling of the national team has been struggling since the New Zealand series in January and that the removal of Shaheen as captain has played a pivotal part in its deteriorating state.

“Shaheen was removed wrongly from the captaincy and when Babar was reappointed, he showed his weakness. Whoever has handed him the captaincy will use him. The team would be from outside, players would be selected by somebody else and every other decision would be taken by someone else, nothing will change in Pakistan here.”

Following the 1st t20I between Ireland and Pakistan, Babar Azam stated in a post-match press conference that the team lost due to a lack of effort on the field and poor bowling.

“I think we lost due to the bowling and fielding. We didn’t execute our plans and had some sloppy lapses in the field which cost us.”

ALSO READ AB de Villiers Slams ‘Egoistic’ Mumbai Indian Captain Hardik Pandya

The Green Shirts will now face Ireland in the second T20I match of the three-match series on Sunday while the last match of the series will be held on May 14.