PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

EA is Adding In-Game Ads to Paid Games

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 11, 2024 | 4:29 pm

EA is notorious for trying to make as much money as possible from its customers, even after they buy full-price AAA games and it has no plans to change this practice. The company is now working on bringing ads to its big-budget games.

During the company’s Q4 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed ongoing efforts in this area. Responding to an analyst’s query about the potential for more dynamic advertising in mainstream AAA games, Wilson acknowledged that such initiatives are already in progress.

The CEO said:

We have teams internally in the company right now looking at how do we do very thoughtful implementations inside of our game experiences.

However, the silver lining is that it may still be a while before EA brings in-game ads as Wilson says “It’s still early on that front.” It is quite possible that these ads will not be as intrusive as Ubisoft’s ads since Wilson says the bigger ad opportunity is adding them outside of the game’s bounds, meaning outside the game itself.

ALSO READ

Even if the ad is outside of the gameplay area, such as billboards in racing games, it would be more acceptable than what Ubisoft did, showing a full-screen ad while a player was trying to see the map in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The ad caught a lot of negative attention online to the point where Ubisoft had to claim it was a “technical error.”

ALSO READ

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>