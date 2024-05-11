EA is Adding In-Game Ads to Paid Games

EA is notorious for trying to make as much money as possible from its customers, even after they buy full-price AAA games and it has no plans to change this practice. The company is now working on bringing ads to its big-budget games.

During the company’s Q4 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed ongoing efforts in this area. Responding to an analyst’s query about the potential for more dynamic advertising in mainstream AAA games, Wilson acknowledged that such initiatives are already in progress.

The CEO said:

We have teams internally in the company right now looking at how do we do very thoughtful implementations inside of our game experiences.

However, the silver lining is that it may still be a while before EA brings in-game ads as Wilson says “It’s still early on that front.” It is quite possible that these ads will not be as intrusive as Ubisoft’s ads since Wilson says the bigger ad opportunity is adding them outside of the game’s bounds, meaning outside the game itself.

Even if the ad is outside of the gameplay area, such as billboards in racing games, it would be more acceptable than what Ubisoft did, showing a full-screen ad while a player was trying to see the map in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The ad caught a lot of negative attention online to the point where Ubisoft had to claim it was a “technical error.”