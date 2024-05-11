Finalists for National Challenge Cup Confirmed

WAPDA football department displayed their championship grit against the formidable Pakistan Army side, securing a decisive 2-0 victory. The victory means that WAPDA has reached the final for the second time in a row in National Challenge Cup history after winning the championship in 2020.

ALSO READ Finally National Challenge Cup Will be Held Under Lights in Jinnah Stadium

Ahmed Faheem emerged as a standout performer, by netting a spectacular free-kick that left the Army’s goalkeeper rooted to the spot. The crowd erupted in cheers as Faheem’s precision strike in the left top corner during the 57th minute set the tone for WAPDA’s dominance.

As the match reached its final stages, Shayek Dost sealed the victory with a late goal during stoppage time, further solidifying WAPDA’s claim to the championship.

The victory means that WAPDA is now on its way to defending their title once again this season. With key players like Ahmed Faheem, Alamgir Ghazi, Rao Umer Hayat, Hassan Ali, and Shayek Dost in peak form, the team seemed poised for another National Challenge Cup title.

WAPDA will now face SA Gardens in the final of the National Challenge Cup on Sunday, a team that has reached the final of the competition for the first time in history and defied all the odds.

ALSO READ The First Finalist of Football National Challenge Cup 2024 Confirmed

If SA Gardens win it will be a historic story of a giant killer in Pakistan’s oldest cup competition but WAPDA can solidify their name in the folklore of the Challenge Cup by winning their second cup title in Jinnah Stadium.