PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Finally National Challenge Cup Will be Held Under Lights in Jinnah Stadium

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 9, 2024 | 3:29 pm

Pakistan Sports Board has given the go-ahead to host the semifinal matches of the National Challenge Cup inside the Jinnah Stadium under the floodlights on May 10.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, SA Gardens, and HEC have qualified for the semifinals in the 30th edition of the National Challenge Cup.

Massive teams, such as KRL, Pakistan Airforce, and Pakistan Navy have been knocked out of the tournament and underdogs such as SA Gardens have made it into the last four.

ALSO READ

Junaid Shah’s SA Gardens has shocked the football fraternity in the country by qualifying in the semis for the first time under the stewardship of their head coach Zafar Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Star-studded WAPDA football department defeated Shahzad Anwar’s Pakistan Airforce (PAF) team by a 1-0 score-line in extra time of the second quarterfinal of the country’s premier cup competition.

Omer Sadozai netted the only goal in the match between SA Gardens and WSTC whereas Pakistan’s prolific winger Shayek Dost netted once again to help WAPDA clinch a hard-fought victory over Pakistan Airforce.

ALSO READ

HEC is set to face off against SA Gardens tomorrow at 6 pm while Pakistan Army will take on WAPDA at 9 pm at the Jinnah Stadium in the semifinals of the National Challenge Cup.

Match Date Time Venue
HEC vs SA Gardens May 10 6:00 pm Jinnah Stadium
Pakistan Army vs WAPDA May 10 9:00 pm Jinnah Stadium

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>