Finally National Challenge Cup Will be Held Under Lights in Jinnah Stadium

Pakistan Sports Board has given the go-ahead to host the semifinal matches of the National Challenge Cup inside the Jinnah Stadium under the floodlights on May 10.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, SA Gardens, and HEC have qualified for the semifinals in the 30th edition of the National Challenge Cup.

Massive teams, such as KRL, Pakistan Airforce, and Pakistan Navy have been knocked out of the tournament and underdogs such as SA Gardens have made it into the last four.

Junaid Shah’s SA Gardens has shocked the football fraternity in the country by qualifying in the semis for the first time under the stewardship of their head coach Zafar Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Star-studded WAPDA football department defeated Shahzad Anwar’s Pakistan Airforce (PAF) team by a 1-0 score-line in extra time of the second quarterfinal of the country’s premier cup competition.

Omer Sadozai netted the only goal in the match between SA Gardens and WSTC whereas Pakistan’s prolific winger Shayek Dost netted once again to help WAPDA clinch a hard-fought victory over Pakistan Airforce.

The PSB looks to have given the go ahead for hosting the Semi-Final/Final (Fixtures) of the National Challenge Cup inside the Jinnah Stadium.

HEC is set to face off against SA Gardens tomorrow at 6 pm while Pakistan Army will take on WAPDA at 9 pm at the Jinnah Stadium in the semifinals of the National Challenge Cup.