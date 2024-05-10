The First Finalist of Football National Challenge Cup 2024 Confirmed

In a gripping semi-final clash in the National Challenge Cup 2024, SA Gardens and HEC battled fiercely in a bid to secure a historic spot in the tournament’s final.

SA Gardens entered the knockout stage with a commendable 7 points, while HEC, finishing second in their group, earned their place with 6 points. However, HEC’s journey to the semi-finals was marked by a stunning upset as they overcame the six-time champions KRL in the quarterfinals.

The first half saw both teams locked in a tense stalemate, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

As the match progressed into the second half, it became evident that both teams were eager to make history by reaching the final for the first time. HEC adopted a cautious and passive approach, while SA Gardens showcased impressive build-up play, probing for openings in their opponent’s defence.

With neither side able to find the back of the net in regular time, the match entered extra time. Despite the additional thirty minutes of play, the scoreline remained unchanged, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

In the tense shootout that followed, SA Gardens held their nerve, converting four of their penalties to emerge victorious with a 4-2 win on penalties. Their clinical performance from the spot secured their maiden berth in the National Challenge Cup final, marking a historic moment for the club.

SA Gardens’ journey in the tournament has been characterized by determination and skill, and their hard-fought victory in the semi-finals is a testament to their resilience on the field. As they await their opponents in the final showdown, SA Gardens will be buoyed by their impressive display and newfound confidence as they aim to etch their name in the annals of National Challenge Cup history.