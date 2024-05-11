NEPRA Orders Uninterrupted Power Supply During Exams

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 11, 2024 | 2:13 pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has ordered all power distribution companies to guarantee “uninterrupted” power supply during the national exam period, according to a recent notice issued by the authority.

NEPRA stated that no load shedding should take place during the national examinations to prevent any adverse impact on students’ academic performance.

These instructions were communicated by the regulatory body to all electric distribution companies. NEPRA emphasized the importance of maintaining an “uninterrupted power supply” during the national exam.

It also warned that failure to comply would result in “regulatory action” being taken.

“It has come to the notice of NEPRA … that during exam sessions, distribution companies have been carrying out load shedding,” NEPRA said in a statement. “This practice has caused significant disruptions for students appearing in exams, particularly during the duration of their exam papers,” it added.

