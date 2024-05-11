PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Breaks World Record in ‘Historic’ T20I with Ireland

By Sher Alam | Published May 11, 2024 | 1:20 pm

Skipper Babar Azam has etched his name in the annals of T20I cricket, despite Pakistan’s infamous defeat at the hands of minnows Ireland during the first T20I in Dublin on Friday.

While Pakistan’s cream of the crop for the upcoming T20 World Cup was busy losing to the lowly ranked Ireland in Dublin, Babar was making history leading the ‘Shaheens’ for the 77th time as T20I captain.

Babar Azam now holds the world record for most appearances as captain in T20I for any country, surpassing former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who captained Australia in 76 T20Is.

Country Captain T20Is
Pakistan Babar Azam 77
Australia Aaron Finch 76
India MS Dhoni 72
England Eoin Morgan 72
New Zealand Kane Williamson 71

That’s not all! Babar Azam achieved another milestone as he is just one victory away from becoming the most successful T20I captain, dethroning the record held by Brian Masaba from Uganda, who has 44 wins as captain. Babar is currently tied with the Ugandan legend with 44 wins as skipper. However, given the team he is playing with, a victory seems like a far-fetched dream at this point, even against a team like Ireland.

Country Captain Wins Matches
Uganda Brian Masaba 44 56
Pakistan Babar Azam 44 77
Afghanistan Asghar Afghan 42 52
England Eoin Morgan 42 72

Pakistan played Ireland for the first time in 15 years, and the ol’ “luck of the Irish” was in the air as batter Andy Balbirnie’s heroics with the bat helped the hosts beat the visitors. It was Ireland’s first win over Pakistan in the format, with the only time the teams met earlier during the World T20I in 2009.

