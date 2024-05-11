Roti Price Reduced Further in Punjab

Following successful negotiations with the Punjab government, the Naan Bai Association has agreed to decrease the price of Roti from Rs 16 to Rs 15.

Sources indicate that the reduced price of roti will come into effect immediately, attributed to the ample supply of wheat and the declining cost of flour. This decision has been made after successful negotiations between the district administration and the Naan Bai Association.

A spokesperson for the Punjab government confirmed that the new price of roti will be prominently displayed at all tandoors, as per the agreement with the Naan Bai Association.

“The administration, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, is actively working to ensure the provision of relief to the masses,” the spokesperson added.

Moreover, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also took to her X account to share the news. She stated that the Punjab government has reduced the price of roti further to Rs. 15.