PIA Forgets 6-Year-Old’s Dead Body in Islamabad

In an unfortunate incident, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly failed to transport a deceased individual on a flight from Islamabad to Skardu.

Yesterday, the six-year-old son of Mohammad Askari from Kharmang district passed away while undergoing treatment in Rawalpindi. Relatives of the deceased, who had arrived in Skardu via the national airline, staged a protest at the airport after the body failed to arrive as expected.

ALSO READ Pakistan Army Promotes Top Officials Including DG ISPR

The father of the child expressed dismay, stating that he had arranged for PIA cargo to transport the body to Skardu. However, upon their arrival, they discovered that the body was missing.

ALSO READ Young Pakistani Student Murdered in Portugal

Passengers also joined family members in protesting against the unfortunate negligence of the national flag carrier. The PIA administration has assured that the body will be transported to Skardu on the first flight scheduled for Saturday morning.