PIA Forgets 6-Year-Old’s Dead Body in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 11, 2024 | 1:46 pm

In an unfortunate incident, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly failed to transport a deceased individual on a flight from Islamabad to Skardu.

Yesterday, the six-year-old son of Mohammad Askari from Kharmang district passed away while undergoing treatment in Rawalpindi. Relatives of the deceased, who had arrived in Skardu via the national airline, staged a protest at the airport after the body failed to arrive as expected.

ALSO READ

The father of the child expressed dismay, stating that he had arranged for PIA cargo to transport the body to Skardu. However, upon their arrival, they discovered that the body was missing.

ALSO READ

Passengers also joined family members in protesting against the unfortunate negligence of the national flag carrier. The PIA administration has assured that the body will be transported to Skardu on the first flight scheduled for Saturday morning.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>