Pakistan Army Promotes Top Officials Including DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has announced the promotion of several top-ranked military officials, including Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

According to details, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari, and Major General Inayat Hussain have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

The newly promoted officers have been appointed to their respective new positions by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. Lt Gen Omer Bukhari has been appointed as the Commander of 11 Corps (Peshawar), while Lt Gen Inayat Hussain will assume the role of Chief of Logistics Services at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will continue in his role as the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). In the 84 Long Course, Lt Gen Bukhari was honored with the sword of honor, while Lt Gen Hussain, hailing from Hunza, was bestowed with the presidential gold medal.

Before their promotions to the rank of lieutenant general, both officers were serving as Vice Chiefs of General Staff at GHQ. However, the promotions were not officially announced until now.

Source: The News