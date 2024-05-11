Saudi Arabia to Introduce Flying Taxis For Hajj Pilgrims

The Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh al-Jasser, has announced that Saudi Arabia will be conducting trials of flying taxis and drones during this year’s Hajj season. In an interview with Al-Arabiya, al-Jasser highlighted the fierce competition among transportation companies to deliver practical solutions in the coming years.

Acknowledging the gradual expansion of this sector, al-Jasser emphasized the importance for the ministry to familiarize itself with these emerging technologies and explore their optimal integration. He stressed the need for Saudi Arabia to lead in adopting these services, particularly to ensure their substantial presence during the Hajj season.

Previously, Saudi Arabian Airlines unveiled its intentions to deploy flying taxis for transporting Hajj pilgrims between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and hotels in Makkah. Saudia plans to acquire approximately 100 aircraft for this purpose.

Abdullah Al-Shahrani, director of corporate communications and spokesperson for the Saudia Group, disclosed earlier this January that preparations are underway to incorporate air taxis as a novel transportation mode during the Hajj season. The Saudia Group has secured a contract for the purchase of 100 Lilium jets, which are German electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, to operate between Jeddah airport and designated airstrips near Makkah hotels, including those near the Grand Mosque and other holy sites.

Al-Shahrani highlighted the Lilium’s groundbreaking feature as one of the first aircraft to operate solely on electric power. Once arrangements are finalized, these planes will facilitate transportation for pilgrims during the Hajj and Umrah seasons from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to airstrips near Makkah’s Grand Mosque. Air taxis, characterized by their small size and on-demand short flights, represent a promising solution for enhancing transportation efficiency.