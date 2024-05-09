Fire at Lahore Airport Delays First Hajj Flight

A Hajj flight faced delays in departure early Thursday due to a fire incident at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Initial reports suggest that the fire has caused partial damage to the airport’s immigration system, leading to a halt in immigration procedures. Passengers were evacuated from the immigration lounge as a precautionary measure due to the presence of smoke.

Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 swiftly responded to the incident, arriving at the airport to contain the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to airport authorities.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the situation at the airport is gradually returning to normal, with no reported casualties. Despite the incident, four Hajj flights were successfully operated today.

All agencies at the airport are actively working to restore normalcy, and operations are expected to resume fully once the technical issues are resolved.

It should be noted that the month-long Hajj flight operations will conclude on June 9. According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, during the first 15 days, all the flights will land at the Madina airport. A spokesperson for the ministry stated that most flights will land at the Jeddah airport from May 24 to June 9.