New Regulations for Hajj Visas Introduced by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has introduced new regulations for Hajj visas, restricting travel to Jeddah, Medina, and Makkah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the visa for the 2024 Hajj will solely serve as an entry permit for pilgrims participating in the rituals.

The Ministry clarified that the Hajj visa is exclusively for pilgrimage and doesn’t allow for work, residency, or travel beyond designated cities. Violations of these restrictions may lead to a ban on future Hajj participation and potential deportation.

Visitors from countries outside the Gulf Cooperation Council, apart from those requiring a Hajj permit, need to secure a Hajj visa for their pilgrimage. During the Hajj season, the visa holds validity solely for the pilgrimage period, prohibiting holders from performing Umrah or seeking any form of employment, whether paid or unpaid.

The ministry has rolled out electronic registration via the visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Potential pilgrims must complete their registration by the 7th of Dhu Al Hijjah or until the quota is filled.

This involves accessing the visa platform, selecting the relevant services, and uploading the required documents. To avoid any issues, it’s recommended to apply early, as processing may take up to three working days.