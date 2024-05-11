Sky 9 Developers Introduces Best Western, the First International Branded Hotel in Islamabad Zone 5

Sky 9 Developers, a pioneering name in Pakistan’s real estate and hospitality sector, proudly announces the inauguration of the first international branded hotel in Islamabad Zone 5, Best Western.

The grand inauguration ceremony, held under the supervision of Chairman Syed Musheer Hussain and CEO Syed Mustafa Hussain, marks a significant milestone in the hospitality landscape of Pakistan.

Visionary Hospitality Expansion

Sky 9 Developers has long aimed to revolutionize Pakistan’s hospitality sector by introducing renowned international hospitality brands. This vision takes flight with the inauguration of Melrose Arch, the signature project featuring Best Western. Melrose Arch stands as a beacon of luxury living, making luxury affordable and accessible to all.

Distinguished Guests and Market Growth

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Managing Director Hashoo Group, Syed Haseeb Amjad Gardezi, and Vice President of Nayatel, Sheikh Wajid Mahmood, highlighting the esteemed presence of industry leaders. As the project is commissioned to Hashoo Group (Pakistan Services Limited) for management and operations, Pakistan Services Limited Hotels continues to leverage over 50 years of success, aiming to remain Pakistan’s leading hotel group.

Moreover, Nayatel’s Vice President Sheikh Wajid Mahmood, credited with incorporating state-of-the-art technology into Melrose Arch’s amenities, also honored the event, further exemplifying collaborative efforts driving the project’s success.

Nine Keys: Pioneering Excellence in Real Estate Marketing and Sales

As per CEO Nine Keys Pvt Ltd “Nine keys being the fastest emerging real estate company embarks on any project and conduct thorough due diligence. This involves evaluating factors such as project delivery timelines, transparency, locality, all necessary approvals, and quality assurance. Additionally, it also assess the project’s future viability in terms of revenue generation. And Melrose Arch fulfills all the mentioned criteria

Nine Keys opted for marketing and selling this project due to its track record as one of the most steadfast projects in the twin cities, especially during challenging economic times as well as its idealistic location in Zone 5, which connects Islamabad and Rawalpindi, serving a population of 1.5 to 2 million plus people.”

Melrose Arch- One of a Kind Hospitality Project

Melrose Arch stands out as the most brand-rich hospitality project in the country. With 104 keys and 26 commercial spaces hosting 12 national and international brands, it offers unparalleled convenience and luxury. The project boasts a rooftop international restaurant, designed to host up to 300 people. It is not only the first hospitality project delivered in a decade but also the fastest delivered in the twin cities, initiated in 2020 and delivered in 2023 ahead of schedule.

Forward Momentum

As Melrose Arch announces a new era of luxury hospitality, Sky 9 Developers remains committed to delivering excellence. With projects like Melrose Arch and the upcoming Sky Luxe, set to be delivered ahead of schedule, Sky 9 Developers continues to redefine the real estate and hospitality landscape of Pakistan.