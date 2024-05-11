PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan Secures Silver Medal After Penalty Shootout Heartbreak

By Saad Nasir | Published May 11, 2024 | 7:23 pm

In a captivating showdown at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Japan emerged victorious in a tense battle against Pakistan, clinching the title in a thrilling penalty shootout.

The match commenced with both teams displaying their prowess on the field, leading to an intense and closely contested encounter. Despite an early setback, Pakistan showcased their resilience with a commendable comeback in the third quarter, taking the lead 2-1 and setting the stage for a gripping finale.

ALSO READ

However, Japan showcased their determination, mounting a relentless pursuit of an equalizer. Their efforts paid off as they managed to level the score at 2-2, ensuring that the match remained deadlocked at the end of regular time.

With neither team able to secure a decisive victory within the allotted time, the fate of the tournament was left to be decided by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. In a display of skill and composure, Japan asserted their dominance, converting their penalties with clinical precision.

ALSO READ

As the shootout concluded, Japan emerged triumphant with a commanding 4-1 victory, clinching the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Pakistan’s spirited performance throughout the competition cannot be overlooked. Their journey to the final showcased their talent and tenacity, earning them admiration and respect on the international stage.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>