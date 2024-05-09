Pakistan Hockey Captain Urges Government To Support National Sport

Pakistan’s Hockey skipper Ammad Butt has expressed his concerns over the lack of government support and broadcasting by the traditional media of the country.

Butt did not shy away from expressing his frustration over how the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has treated the players in terms of their dues that have not been cleared for months.

“PHF is not financially strong and TV channels don’t show hockey matches. Players don’t have jobs but they are still playing for the green flag because they love Pakistan. I urge the Pakistan government to support hockey like cricket.”

Pakistan Hockey team historically has achieved significant success in international competitions.

However, in recent years, the sport has faced declining interest and support, resulting in financial instability for the federation and limited exposure for players.

Previously the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was split into two federations led by Tariq Bugti and Shehla Raza which forced the team in a state of jeopardy of whether they would be able to field their team in the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament or not.

Ammad Butt’s plea to the Pakistan government comes as a call to action to rejuvenate the sport and provide better opportunities for hockey players in the country with stable jobs.

He believes that with proper support, hockey can regain its former glory and continue to be a source of pride for Pakistan internationally.

Pakistan stands at the top of the table currently with 10 points following their 5-4 victory against Canada where they cemented their place in the final of the Azlan Shah Tournament where they will face Japan on May 11.