PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament: Pakistan New Zealand Game Ends In A Draw

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 10, 2024 | 3:01 pm

Olympics-bound New Zealand and Pakistan played out a captivating 1-1 draw in their fifth match of the group in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament.

The Kiwis took the lead in the 35th minute when Holmes Luke netted a crucial field goal. Luke’s goal mounted pressure on the Roelant Oltmans side, putting them ahead and setting the stage for an exciting finish.

ALSO READ

However, Pakistan was not to be outdone. Mahmood Abu Bakr, showing his prowess, struck back for Pakistan in the third quarter with a skillful penalty corner conversion. Mahood’s brought Pakistan back into the game as they finally got the equalizer they were searching for.

Despite numerous attempts by both sides to clinch the winner, neither could find the decisive goal. The match ended in a well-deserved 1-1 draw, reflecting the competitive nature of the game.

The draw leaves New Zealand out of the final as Pakistan and Japan qualify where they will aim to win the Azlan Shah Tournament.

For Pakistan, this result serves as a confidence booster, ahead of the final on Saturday against the in-form Japan who are known as a formidable force in international hockey.

ALSO READ

The Azlan Shah Tournament final will held on May 11 at the Ipoh, Perak Stadium at 5.30 pm Pakistan time, if the Green Shirts manage to win the final, it will be their fourth title in the competition’s history.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>