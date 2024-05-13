Construction Firm Withdraws Offer to Buy Escorts Investment Bank

By ProPK Staff | Published May 13, 2024 | 1:54 pm
Escorts | ProPakistani

RMS (Private) Limited has withdrawn its Public Announcement of Intention to directly or indirectly acquire up to 87.96 percent or 119 million ordinary shares of Escorts Investment Bank Limited, manager to the offer Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told the main bourse on Monday.

The time period for making the public announcement of the offer lapsed on May 12, 2024 as certain regulatory and other approvals for the Transaction remain outstanding, AHL said in a stock filing.

ALSO READ

“In the premises, and pursuant to Regulation 21(1)(e) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 (“Regulations”) read with the Securities Act 2015, we hereby give notice that as of the Expiry Date, the PAI stands withdrawn,” the manager declared.

AHL added that this process of withdrawal is being undertaken to ensure compliance with the law.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>