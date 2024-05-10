PM Shehbaz Directs BOI to Facilitate More Investments and Business Growth in Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the Board of Investment (BOI) to enhance facilities for investment and setting up new businesses in the country.

A high-level review meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz was held in Islamabad on Friday to discuss ways to promote ease of doing business and investment in the country. Federal Ministers, Members of National Assembly, and senior officials attended the meeting, along with chief secretaries of the provinces and businessmen via video link.

The meeting discussed proposals for a modern, international-quality one-window operation system to promote investment and ease of doing business. The Prime Minister directed BOI to consult with all relevant stakeholders and present a comprehensive system soon.

He thanked the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for playing a crucial role in implementing policies for economic recovery last year.

The Prime Minister noted that the increase in business activities and foreign investment in Pakistan reflects confidence in government policies. He highlighted the recent visits of business delegations from friendly countries and the record growth in PSX as evidence.

To further facilitate investors and new businesses, Shehbaz directed BOI to create a streamlined, one-window operation involving all relevant ministries and provincial governments. This process should aim to minimize hurdles faced by investors, he stated.

The Prime Minister also suggested involving internationally renowned experts in this process and consulting with representatives from the business community and provincial governments.