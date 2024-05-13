Former Indian Cricketer Suggests Heavy Fines for Players Leaving for International Duty During IPL

Veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that players contracted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) who subsequently depart to fulfil national team commitments should have their substantial fee deducted.

Gavaskar’s remarks were made in response to the issue of English players leaving the IPL mid-season to join their national squad for the series against Pakistan just before the World Cup.

Gavaskar emphasized that when players sign contracts with IPL franchises, they give assurance in most cases where they commit to be available for the entire tournament duration.

However, he expressed disappointment that several players have opted to leave the IPL midway to participate in the four-match T20I series against Pakistan that will commence on May 22. According to Gavaskar, this behaviour not only disrupts the balance of the IPL teams but also affects the integrity of the tournament.

The former Indian captain further suggested that players’ salaries should be adjusted based on the number of matches they miss due to national team call-ups. He argued that if players are paid a significant amount to represent their IPL franchises, they should prioritize fulfilling their IPL commitments over national team duties during the IPL season.

“The franchises should not only be allowed to deduct a substantial amount from the fee that the player was bought for but also not give the Board, to which the player belongs, the stated 10 per cent commission of the fee that each player gets.” said the legendary cricketer.

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that eight English cricketers will depart their franchises in the IPL to represent their national team against Pakistan.

