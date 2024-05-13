Babar Azam Achieves Captaincy Record in T20Is

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has etched his name into the T20I history books by claiming his 45th victory as captain. This remarkable milestone solidifies Babar’s status as the most successful leader in the shortest format of the game.

The record-breaking victory came during an intense T20I match against Ireland where Pakistan chased down a target of 194 in the 17th over.

Babar now has 45 wins in 78 matches as Pakistan’s captain, breaking Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba’s record of 44 victories in 56 matches.

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan also makes the list with 42 triumphs in 52 matches while England’s most successful captain in modern-day cricket Eoin Morgan also has 42 victories in 72 matches under his name.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presented a special jersey to white-ball cricket team captain Babar, with ’45 wins’ printed on the back.

The Men in Green’s victory against Ireland in the second T20 has helped the team level the series at 1-1, courtesy of Rizwan’s blistering knock of 75 not out of 46 deliveries.

Fakhar Zaman also smashed the bowlers all over the park while scoring 78 runs off 40 balls, however, the cameo by Azam Khan turned out to be a game-changer in the end as scored 30 runs off 10 deliveries to make the run-chase one-sided as Pakistan claimed victory by 7 wickets.

Captains with most T20I wins: