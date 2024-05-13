Pakistan’s Speedster Completes 300 Wickets in International Cricket

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi achieved a massive milestone as he took his 300th wicket in international cricket. The achievement was completed against Ireland in the second T20I match at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets in the second T20 where he dismissed the dangerous batter Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland’s skipper Paul Stirling, and Mark Adair to reach 300 international scalps.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli’s Unique Record In T20I Cricket

Shaheen Afridi has amassed 104 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), 113 scalps in Test matches, and 84 dismissals in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Despite massive criticism of his economy rate in recent months, Shaheen has consistently delivered throughout for Pakistan providing crucial wickets when his team needs it the most.

During the PSL season 9, Shaheen picked up 15 wickets for Lahore Qalandars as well and he was their highest wicket-taker throughout the season leading the bowling line from the front.

The 24-year-old still has a lot of years left in his career and his prolific wicket-taking ability showcases that the sky is the limit for him if he remains fit.

Shaheen’s form as well as bowling rhythm will be crucial for the Green Shirts in the upcoming T20 World Cup as he will lead Pakistan’s pace battery at the showpiece event next month.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Captaincy Record in T20Is

Pakistan team will now play the final T20 against Ireland on May 14 following this they will take on England in four T20 matches before their opening game at the Grand Prairie Stadium on June 6 against the hosts, USA.