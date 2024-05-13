IMF Urges Pakistan to Solve Its Political Crisis For Economic Stability

By ProPK Staff | Published May 13, 2024 | 1:38 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to ensure economic stability by addressing its political crisis.

During the introductory session on a new loan program between the lender and the federal government on Monday, the IMF Mission affirmed its commitment to signing the loan program, with its size and volume to be determined in consultation with the IMF Executive Board in later stages.

ALSO READ

IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter emphasized the importance of implementing its suggestions for addressing political instability to support the economy. He vowed to work with the economic team on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

Later, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan briefed the lender on the regulator’s performance to date.

ProPK Staff

