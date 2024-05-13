KP Issues Advisory Against Heat Stroke

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department is taking proactive steps to address the looming threat of heat stroke as temperatures soar across the region. With rising mercury levels, the department has issued a vital advisory aimed at safeguarding residents from heat-related illnesses.

The advisory, spearheaded by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, underscores the importance of swift action to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures on public health. One of the primary directives outlined in the advisory is the establishment of cooling facilities within hospitals. These facilities are crucial in providing immediate relief and medical attention to individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses, particularly heat stroke.

In line with this directive, the health department has been instructed to expedite the setup of dedicated heat stroke treatment units across healthcare facilities in the province. These units will serve as specialized centers equipped with the necessary medical equipment and personnel to effectively manage cases of heat stroke.

Furthermore, District Health Officers (DHOs) have been tasked with appointing focal persons to oversee the implementation of preventive measures at the local level. These individuals will play a pivotal role in coordinating efforts to raise awareness about heat stroke, disseminate information about preventive measures, and ensure the availability of essential medications in their respective districts.

In addition to proactive measures within healthcare facilities, the advisory emphasizes the importance of community outreach and awareness campaigns. These campaigns will aim to educate residents about the signs and symptoms of heat stroke, as well as the appropriate preventive measures to take during periods of extreme heat.

Moreover, the health department has underscored the necessity of providing access to cold water in hospital wards and waiting rooms. This simple yet essential intervention can significantly alleviate heat-induced distress among patients and visitors.