Poco F6 Series Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi’s flagship killer Redmi K70 is set to reach the global market soon under a new name, Poco F6 Pro. Poco F6 and F6 Pro’s launch date was confirmed through a new announcement on social media.

The Pro model will hit several countries on its global launch on May 23, through an event called “HyperPower Evolved.” The live stream will kick off at 4 PM Pakistan time.

Get ready to witness the lastest POCO F6 series!

📅Mark your calendars! We're excited to invite you to our most anticipated event of the year!

📅Mark your calendars! We're excited to invite you to our most anticipated event of the year!

🌟Catch up on May 23, 15:00 (GMT+4) , Dubai, for the global launch event to discover more.

Since the Poco F6 Pro will be a rebranded Redmi K70, a detail unintentionally disclosed by Xiaomi, we already know its specifications. It will be powered by last year’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Conversely, the Poco F6 is expected to utilize the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, promising intriguing performance comparisons between the two models. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a recent release from Qualcomm, meant to offer the high-end performance of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but at a cheaper price tag for flagship killer phones.

Rumors suggest that the Poco F6 will have a 50MP main camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 20MP selfie camera featuring an OmniVision OV20B sensor. The F6 Pro is also anticipated to sport a 50MP main camera and support for 120W fast charging.

Since global models always have slight differences in terms of specifications, we expect to see some changes in the Poco F6 series compared to the Redmi K70. The F6 phones will be more expensive than their Chinese counterparts, albeit with a small margin.