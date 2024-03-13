Poco F6 to Come Soon as Redmi Note 13 Turbo’s Cousin

Xiaomi’s Poco F series marks some of its most popular phones alongside the Redmi Note family thanks to its flagship killer specifications under a budget price package. Last year’s Poco F5 lineup proved just as popular as the rest and now the Poco F6 Pro is already making rounds in certifications.

These certifications reveal key specifications as well as a non-Pro vanilla Poco F6 model that is set to tag alongside it. It will have to live up to the high standards set by the Poco F5, so we only have high expectations. Nonetheless, it may purportedly be equipped with the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm SM8635 chipset. This chipset may bear the branding of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or 8s Gen 2 when it is officially unveiled on March 18.

Expected to be a rebranded Redmi K70, the Poco F6 Pro, on the other hand, will bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, according to rumors. If the leaks are true, the non-Pro model may once again become the better buy between the two.

As for the regular Poco F6, it might be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo since it shares a very similar model number, 24069PC21G internationally, and 24069PC21I in India. The upcoming Redmi Note 13 Turbo, expected to be released in China soon, has a model number 24069RA21C, which strongly resembles the Poco F6.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest that the Poco F6 goes by the codename “Peridot,” named after a yellow ruby. Notably, Redmi Note series devices typically adopt codenames inspired by gemstones, further fueling speculation regarding the potential rebranding mentioned earlier. Regardless, we can expect more information in the coming weeks.

Following Qualcomm’s official announcement of the SM8635 chipset, it’s probable that several Chinese smartphone manufacturers will swiftly unveil new devices incorporating it. Redmi is anticipated to be among these, potentially paving the way for Poco to introduce its model to a global audience.