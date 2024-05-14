Australia Assures Support for Socio-Economic Development of Pakistan

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today to discuss bilateral matters and to strengthen the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Australia.

The finance minister underscored the long-standing mutual relations between Australia and Pakistan. He highlighted that Pakistan greatly values its relation with Australia and emphasized the need to work together to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of economic cooperation and trade.

The finance minister spoke of the resolve of the government to privatize various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and also apprised the High Commissioner on the likely investments from Saudi Arabia and Qatar and the need to focus on the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Australian High Commissioner briefed the minister on the engagements of the Australian government with Agriculture Universities in Pakistan with a view to maximizing production in the agriculture and livestock sectors. He assured continued support of the Australian government for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.