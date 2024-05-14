ICC Head Of Security Assesses Security Measures in Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

Head of Security for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Dave Musker, arrived in Lahore on Tuesday to meet the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Salman Nasir to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to be hosted in February-March next year.

Musker’s visit marks a crucial step in ensuring the safety and security of players, officials, and spectators during the eight-team tournament that will be hosted in Pakistan.

Upon his arrival, Musker met with Salman Nasir, the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), along with key officials from PCB’s operations and security departments. The discussions centered around the comprehensive security arrangements being planned for the tournament, focusing on implementing the highest standards of safety protocols.

Both parties held constructive talks to discuss further improvements in the level of security, that could be made as the two officials met at the National Cricket Academy at Lahore.

ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson arrived at the National Stadium in Karachi during the first week of May where he helped the local ground staff with his valuable knowledge to prepare the pitches for the showpiece event.

After an 8-year hiatus, Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in three venues, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. PCB provided the draft schedule of the fixtures to the three-member ICC team that arrived in Pakistan to inspect the three venues in April.

Apart from Pakistan seven other countries will participate including India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB has reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of security throughout the tournament, leveraging Musker’s expertise and recommendations to guarantee a safe and successful event.