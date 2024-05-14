Wahab Riaz Presents Two Pakistani Players With Special Awards After Ireland Win

Senior Manager of the Pakistan cricket team, Wahab Riaz presented Mohammad Rizwan with the prestigious Impact Player trophy in recognition of his vital batting contributions to the team. Rizwan’s outstanding performances with the bat have been instrumental in Pakistan’s recent win against Ireland in the second T20I match.

Saim Ayub was also awarded the Best Fielder trophy by the Pakistan team manager, highlighting his exceptional skills on the field. Ayub’s excellence in fielding has not gone unnoticed, and his contributions in this area have undoubtedly boosted Pakistan’s overall performance in matches.

These awards are not only acknowledgments of individual achievements but also reflections of the collective effort and dedication of the entire Pakistan cricket team.

The recognition of Rizwan and Ayub reflects the team’s harmony in the dressing room and how the players are in unison with one another during the Ireland series.

Wahab Riaz’s role as Senior Manager includes fostering team spirit, recognizing talent, and encouraging players to perform at their best.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman’s stellar 140-run partnership helped the Green Shirts clinch the victory against Ireland by 7 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman bludgeoned 6 fours and 6 sixes in his innings of 78 runs off 40 balls that proved to be a game changer while Rizwan’s scintillating knock of 75 off 46 deliveries earned him the Man of the Match.

Pakistan will face-off Ireland tonight in the last game of the three-match series under the stewardship of Babar Azam who will look to clinch another series win as the most successful skipper of the country in T20 cricket.