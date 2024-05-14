PSX Breaks All Records to Close Above 74,500 As Momentum Persists

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at a new all-time high in today’s session after crossing 74,500, summiting the previous high of 73,799 recorded on Monday.

Similar to yesterday’s trends, positive vibes from the International Monetary Fund kept up the momentum.

Equities closed the day’s affairs at 74,531, up 732 points or 0.99 percent. An encouraging buying spree throughout today’s session helped the index cross and close in the new territory.

The KMI 30 index gained 1,687 points settling at 123,918, while the KSE All share index increased by 376 points to close at 48,311.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Cnergyico PK Limited (PSX: CNERGY) with over 34.3 million shares traded, followed by WorldCall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) and K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL). The scrips had 29.89 million shares and 28.16 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
CNERGY 4.59 4.84 4.58 -0.11 34,381,501
WTL 1.44 1.48 1.43 -0.04 29,893,984
KEL 4.67 4.7 4.56 28,167,436
PAEL 27.7 28.25 26.91 0.14 19,885,214
FFL 10.01 10.29 9.97 0.08 19,548,427
OGDC 139.9 140.1 134.75 4.59 18,217,177
TPLP 11.8 12.08 11.6 -0.04 15,848,960

>