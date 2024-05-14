Xiaomi 15 Pro to Get Periscope Zoom for the First Time

Periscope cameras typically bring more zoom length compared to traditional telephoto units. Xiaomi typically limits these cameras to its top-tier Ultra phones, but they may become available on the cheaper Xiaomi 15 Pro this year.

The news comes from a reputable Chinese tipster who goes by the name ‘Digital Chat Station’ online. He claims that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will have a periscope zoom camera for the first time.

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro are expected to launch in China sometime during October this year. These will be the first two devices to feature Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip since they hold the exclusivity license.

As for the camera island’s design, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to come with a rectangular module with rounded corners on the top left corner on the back of the device, similar to the Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, one small difference here would be that the LED flash will be moved outside of the camera island. This is likely meant to make space for the new periscope shooter.

According to the same insider, all three cameras on the Xiaomi 15 Pro will boast a resolution of 50MP. Notably, the device will not utilize the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, which was featured in both the ultrawide and telephoto cameras of the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

There have been earlier speculations that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro might include ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. However, Digital Chat Station has recently mentioned that a final decision on this feature has yet to be made.

The recently launched Vivo X100 Ultra is the only model in the X100 series to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Xiaomi might go the same route with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, keeping the quick ultrasonic sensor exclusive to the Ultra phone.