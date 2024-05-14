Vivo X100 Ultra Launched With One of the Best Cameras on a Smartphone

Vivo’s “professional camera that can make calls” is here as the company’s top-tier flagship for 2024. The Vivo X100 Ultra brings one of the most capable camera systems to date and is meant to go up against the likes of Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and other camera champions.

Design and Display

The screen is a slightly curved E7 LTPO AMOLED panel sized at 6.78 inches diagonally. Since it is an LTPO panel it can dial down its 120Hz refresh rate all the way 10 1Hz to save battery once the screen is sitting still. The screen resolution is 2K (1,440 x 3,200px) and brightness goes up to 3000 nits.

The X100 Ultra also gets the superior type of fingerprint sensor, an ultrasonic unit that features much faster unlock speeds than optical sensors.

Internals and Software

Being a 2024 flagship, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and features top-tier memory configurations with up to 16 GB RAM (LPDDR5X) and 1 TB storage of the UFS 4 kind. There is no memory card slot, but the software side boots the latest Android 14 with Origin OS 4 on top. The global version will get Funtouch OS instead.

Cameras

Now for the main selling point, the primary camera is based on a 1-inch type Sony’s LYT-900 sensor, which is paired with an even more impressive 1/1.4″ ISOCELL HP9 sensor for the 200MP telephoto camera. This is the largest sensor on a periscope camera used on a smartphone. This periscope lens offers up to 3.7x optical zoom, 20% better light sensitivity, and a telephoto macro mode with 20x magnification. Additionally, it provides industry-leading CIPA 4.5 telephoto stabilization.

The 50MP main camera gets gimbal stabilization like the previous generation Vivo flagship phones as well as OIS, meaning you should be able to capture some of the smoothest shots on smartphones with Vivo X100 Ultra. The third camera is a 1/2″ 50MP LYT-600 sensor behind an ultrawide lens.

The cameras get Vivo’s BlueImage algorithm which the company has worked on for 8 years. It is meant to preserve details in low light and fix the image if there is light behind a subject. The front camera is a 50MP shooter that should enable high-resolution selfies.

Battery and Pricing

The battery is a large 5,500 mAh unit with 80W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is available in Titanium, White, and Grey. Prices start at $898 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model and go up to $1,105 for the version with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Vivo X100 Ultra Specifications