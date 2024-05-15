CDA’s Conversion of Ladies Club to IT Park Gains Momemtum

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 15, 2024 | 5:16 pm

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) held an event at the proposed ladies club in Sector G-10 to showcase its vision for turning it into an Information Technology (IT) Park.

Many women in the capital aren’t in favor of turning this building into an IT park. They argue that there’s already limited space for women in the city, and the proposed club was meant to address that need.

To address women’s concerns, the CDA plans to facilitate them at the F-9 Citizen Club, also known as Gandhara Club.  Regarding a space for women, Chairman CDA says they’ll get facilities at Gandhara Club, serving both men and women. 

The event hosted by CDA and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) was attended by key stakeholders from the IT industry.

The CDA chairman is committed to collaborating with industry stakeholders and providing support for the park’s success.

The park aims to be a hub for technology businesses and startups to collaborate and innovate. The event included site visits and discussions to exchange ideas and explore partnership opportunities.

Arsalan Khattak

