CDA’s Conversion of Ladies Club to IT Park Gains Momemtum

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) held an event at the proposed ladies club in Sector G-10 to showcase its vision for turning it into an Information Technology (IT) Park.

Many women in the capital aren’t in favor of turning this building into an IT park. They argue that there’s already limited space for women in the city, and the proposed club was meant to address that need.

ALSO READ Female SHO Suspended for Allegedly Abusing Power

To address women’s concerns, the CDA plans to facilitate them at the F-9 Citizen Club, also known as Gandhara Club. Regarding a space for women, Chairman CDA says they’ll get facilities at Gandhara Club, serving both men and women.

The event hosted by CDA and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) was attended by key stakeholders from the IT industry.

ALSO READ Babar Breaks Kohli’s Unique Record In T20Is

The CDA chairman is committed to collaborating with industry stakeholders and providing support for the park’s success.

The park aims to be a hub for technology businesses and startups to collaborate and innovate. The event included site visits and discussions to exchange ideas and explore partnership opportunities.