Babar Breaks Kohli’s Unique Record In T20Is

Batting maestro Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the most fifty-plus scores in T20 International cricket against Ireland in the last T20I match at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

With his latest innings against Ireland, Babar notched up his 39th fifty-plus score in T20Is, eclipsing the Indian batter’s tally of 38.

Babar’s achievement comes on the back of his stellar performance against Ireland, where he smashed 75 runs off just 42 balls. This innings featured 6 fours and 5 towering sixes.

Pakistan’s skipper displayed his power-hitting skills in one over against Ireland’s Ben White, dispatching the bowler for three consecutive sixes, an exhibition of his clean hitting and timing.

The Pakistani skipper’s T20I resume now boasts an impressive 36 half-centuries along with 3 centuries, underscoring his consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores.

His milestone-breaking innings against Ireland underscore his growing stature as a modern-day batting maestro, drawing comparisons to some of the game’s greats.

Babar has two more centuries in T20 cricket than Virat Kohli as well whereas his 139 partnership with Rizwan propelled their record of most century partnerships to 10, which is five times more than the second-best batting pair KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma having 5 century partnerships to their name. Rizwan and Babar also became the first pair to score 3,000 partnership runs.

Most 50-plus scores in T20I cricket: