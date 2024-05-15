CM Gandapur Bans Governor Kundi from KP House

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has escalated tensions with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi by barring his entry into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad. In a bold move, CM Gandapur has claimed control over the annex previously used by Governor Kundi, effectively denying him access to the provincial property.

Sources within the provincial administration revealed that Chief Minister Gandapur has officially prohibited Governor Kundi from utilizing his annex at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, effectively seizing control of the premises. It is reported that CM Gandapur communicated this decision to the relevant staff, solidifying his authority over the provincial accommodations.

Tensions between Governor Kundi and Chief Minister Gandapur have been mounting for several days, with both engaging in verbal jousting and accusations against each other. The situation reached a boiling point when Governor Kundi delivered a scathing speech, indirectly implicating CM Gandapur in the killings of former law minister Israrullah and ANP leader Umar Khattab Sherani.

In response to the governor’s remarks, Chief Minister Gandapur issued a stern warning, urging Governor Kundi to adhere to the boundaries of his constitutional role and refrain from making politically charged statements. The confrontation further intensified after CM Gandapur’s appearance in an anti-terrorism court regarding the murder of former KP law minister Sardar Israrullah Khan Gandapur.

Asserting his authority, CM Gandapur threatened to take drastic measures, including banning Governor Kundi from the Governor House. He emphasized that the official residence was not the governor’s personal property and warned of converting it into a public museum if necessary. Furthermore, CM Gandapur hinted at restricting resources allocated to the governor’s office, such as fuel for official vehicles, if Governor Kundi continued his confrontational approach.