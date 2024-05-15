Investors Will Be Able to Open Multiple Trading Accounts Starting Next Week

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has launched the Simultaneous Account Opening Facility to help investors open multiple trading accounts from May 20 onwards, the clearing company informed the main bourse on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce the implementation of the Simultaneous Account Opening facility, a significant enhancement to facilitate market participants in seamlessly opening multiple trading accounts effective from May 20th, 2024 i.e. Go-Live Date,” the notice said.

All Authorized Intermediaries (AIs) are hereby advised to ensure their readiness for system changes notified by NCCPL, (to AI and respective Back Office Vendors) for implementation before Go-Live Date.

Key Features of NCCPL API-G

Enables multiple AIs, after completion of the initial OTP verification process, to start the process of account opening for trading purposes.

Provides the option to generate OTP with multiple AIs simultaneously, streamlining the account opening process and eliminating delays.

Effective immediately, the NCCPL API-G platform will empower AIs to expedite the account opening process, ensuring greater efficiency and accessibility for market participants.

Process Flow