Kia’s EV6 Gets Larger Battery and New Look

Kia’s pioneering electric vehicle, the EV6, is undergoing a significant refresh in its home market in Korea. The updated EV6 is set to debut in the Korean market next month, with availability in other markets to follow shortly thereafter.

Since its debut in 2021, the EV6 has garnered impressive sales, surpassing 210,000 units globally. However, Kia is not resting on its laurels, opting to introduce a mid-cycle update to keep the EV6 at the forefront of innovation and performance.

The revamped EV6 sports a futuristic aesthetic, drawing inspiration from its sibling, the EV9, with angular headlights lending it a dynamic and sleek appearance. Kia is unveiling both the standard model and the EV6 GT-Line, the latter featuring a distinctive front light bar. While both trim levels showcase updated bumper designs, the overall profile remains unchanged, albeit with the addition of new 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel options.

Inside the cabin, the EV6 offers a refreshed experience, featuring a new three-spoke steering wheel and an updated frame for the dual screens. Notable additions include a fingerprint authentication system, a 12.0-inch heads-up display, and a digital rearview mirror. Additionally, Kia has addressed feedback by removing the glossy piano black trim from the center console, which is infamous for catching fingerprints.

Under the surface, EV6 has received several improvements aimed at enhancing safety, comfort, and performance. These include second-row side airbags, thicker B-pillars for increased body rigidity, quieter electric motors, and refined shock absorbers for improved ride comfort. Furthermore, enhanced sound insulation materials around the rear motor contributes to a quieter cabin environment.

One of the most significant updates is a larger 84.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack, replacing the previous 77.4-kilowatt-hour unit. This new battery enables faster charging, reaching 80% capacity in just 18 minutes at 350 kilowatts. The rear-wheel-drive EV6 Long Range variant now boasts an extended range of 494 kilometers, up from 474 kilometers, based on local testing procedures.