Xiaomi to Challenge Tesla Model Y With New Electric SUV

Tech giants Xiamoi are expanding beyond smartphones as the company is gearing up to introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) SUV set to compete directly with Tesla’s popular Model Y.

Internal sources within Xiaomi have revealed a meticulous approach to the development of this SUV, with the company actively benchmarking its vehicle against Tesla’s popular Model Y.

The journey into the EV market has been in the works since Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, announced the company’s ambitions in this space back in 2021. While initially focusing on the production of the SU7 sedan, Xiaomi has now shifted gears to fast-track the development of its SUV offering.

Scheduled for a launch in late 2025 or early 2026, Xiaomi’s SUV project is strategically timed to coincide with the completion of the second phase of its state-of-the-art assembly plant in Beijing. This facility will play a pivotal role in Xiaomi’s EV manufacturing capabilities, with plans to achieve an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

While specific details about the upcoming SUV remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest that Xiaomi is targeting the mainstream market, building upon the success of its first EV, the SU7 sedan. The company is reportedly addressing any shortcomings from its initial foray into the EV space, ensuring that its new SUV delivers on performance, features, and affordability.

Speaking of affordability, Xiaomi is poised to disrupt the Chinese EV landscape by offering its SUV at a more budget-friendly price point compared to competitors. While the SU7 starts at RMB 215,900, rumors suggest that Xiaomi’s SUV could be priced at around RMB 150,000, making it accessible to a broader range of consumers.