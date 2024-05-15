Missed Pakistan vs Ireland 3rd T20? Check Out the Highlights Here

Pakistan clinched a resounding six-wicket victory over Ireland to seal a 2-1 triumph in the T20I series. Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an outstanding bowling performance, complemented by quickfire half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, propelling the Shaheens to a series victory.

Ireland posted a competitive total of 178. However, Pakistan’s batsmen, particularly Babar and Rizwan, effortlessly chased down the target, showcasing their superiority over the Irish bowling attack.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir bowled tightly in the initial overs. Despite an aggressive start from Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie and Tucker, Shaheen managed to claim an early wicket. However, Hasan Ali conceded runs, allowing Ireland to build a strong partnership of 85 runs for the second wicket.

Nevertheless, Shaheen’s exceptional spell turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor, restricting Ireland’s scoring rate and dismantling their batting lineup. Imad Wasim also contributed with a crucial wicket, ending Tucker’s impressive innings. Ireland’s batting collapsed in the latter overs, managing only 49 runs in the last seven, as Pakistan’s bowlers showcased their skill and experience.

Pakistan’s chase began with the early dismissal of opener Saim Ayub. However, Rizwan and Babar steadied the innings with a brilliant partnership, with Rizwan dominating the powerplay overs. Babar then took charge, capitalizing on Ireland’s loose bowling to score a rapid 75 off 42 balls. Despite a late flurry of wickets from Ireland, Pakistan comfortably reached the target with three overs to spare.

Check out the full highlights here: