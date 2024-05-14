T20 World Cup 2024: Which Team Has the Strongest Squad? [Analysis]

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner, and the squads for most of the major teams have been announced with only Pakistan left to announce their 15-member squad for the mega-event.

This year’s tournament promises to be fiercely competitive, with each team bringing a mix of experienced players and exciting young talent.

ALSO READ Brian Lara Reveals His Shocking Semi Finalists For The T20 World Cup 2024

The 2024 T20 World Cup, being played in a different format, with 20 teams, is going to be a spectacle with many unexpected twists and turns throughout the competition.

With the tournament set to be played in the United States of America for the first time, it is certainly going to be interesting how the teams adapt to alien conditions and bring out their best to contest for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

In this analysis, we take a closer look at the squads of Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and West Indies, evaluating their strengths and potential weaknesses, and giving my humble opinion on which team is best suited to go far in the tournament.

Obviously, Pakistan is not going to be a part of the analysis, which will be done in a seperate article, as soon as the Men in Green announce their ‘roster’ for the event.

England: Buttler’s ‘Defending’ Champions

England’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is arguably the most balanced and potent. They have a formidable batting lineup with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, and Will Jacks who can all single-handedly change the course of a match.

Their middle-order is equally impressive, featuring Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, and Moeen Ali, who provide the impetus during the middle or the death phase of the innings.

They’ve also added Ben Duckett to the list, owing to the tricky slow conditions in the Caribbean. Duckett’s ability to deal with spin expertly, bringing out all the different types of sweep shots can prove to be the difference in the West Indies.

England’s bowling attack is also top-notch, led by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, whose pace can unsettle any batsman. Add to that the left-arm seam bowling options of Reece Topley and Sam Curran, coupled with the resurgence of death-overs specialist, Chris Jordan, the English pace bowling battery looks fearsome.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali provide a strong spin option, adding further depth to the bowling unit, while the addition of left-arm orthodox, Tom Hartley provides them with something different, covering all the bases required in a T20 bowling unit.

With such a well-rounded team, England looks poised to make a deep run in the tournament.

England squad:

Jos Buttler Jonny Bairstow Phil Salt Will Jacks Harry Brook Liam Livingstone Moeen Ali Sam Curran Chris Jordan Adil Rashid Mark Wood Jofra Archer Reece Topley Tom Hartley Ben Duckett

Australia: Always the Contenders

Australia has also announced a formidable squad for the T20 World Cup, covering all bases with a blend of explosive batting, versatile all-rounders, and a lethal bowling attack. The top order, featuring David Warner, Travis Head, and the new captain, Mitchell Marsh is one of the most destructive in the world.

The middle order is bolstered by the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cam Green and Marcus Stoinis, who bring power and innovation during the middle and death phase of the innings.

The bowling unit, led by the ever-present trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, ensures that Australia has the firepower to dismantle any batting lineup, but on their day both Cummins and Starc can go for plenty in the T20 format.

Adam Zampa’s leg-spin adds a crucial variation to the attack, while Ashton Agar’s left-arm orthodox will provide insurance during the middle-phase.

ALSO READ Star English Players Leave IPL for Pakistan T20 Series

The only issue I have with this squad is the inclusion of Matthew Wade, who in my opinion is past his best. The wunderkind, Jake Fraser-McGurk could have been included in his place, which would have made this squad on par with England’s. However, Wade’s inclusion as a back-up wicket-keeper does make sense as well.

Overall, Australia’s squad is well-equipped to handle the pressures of a World Cup, making them one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

Mitchell Marsh David Warner Travis Head Cam Green Marcus Stoinis Glenn Maxwell Tim David Josh Inglis Matthew Wade Ashton Agar Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Nathan Ellis

India: Men in Blues

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is packed with talent and experience, but there are a few areas of concern. The top order, featuring Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli, might have an impact on their overall team combination in my opinion.

While all three players are world-class batters, the opening spot with Rohit and Kohli coming at first-drop might make things tough for them. I would’ve preferred Kohli to open the innings and make full use of the powerplay as we have seen in the RCB colors in the ongoing IPL. Despite that, they do have three top-class players at their disposal.

The middle order is strong with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube (insert Dube song) and Hardik Pandya, who can accelerate the scoring at will.

Similarly, their spin attack is one of the strongest in the tournament with the likes Kul-Cha along with Jadeja and Axar. However, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod, Jadeja or Axar.

This is where the real concern kicks in. The fast bowling department. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the greatest all-format pacer currently, the pace attack looks a bit thin. The other pacers include Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj and Hardik Pandya, all of whom have had mixed performances in the IPL season. The three pacers will need to step up to support Bumrah and provide breakthroughs at crucial moments.

Despite these concerns, India’s squad remains a formidable force with the potential to easily qualify for the semi-finals.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal Virat Kohli Sanju Samson Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Axar Patel Ravi Jadeja Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Mohammad Siraj Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Shivam Dube Shubman Gill (r) Avesh Khan (r) Rinku Singh (r) Khaleel Ahmed (r)

West Indies: The Caribbean Dynamites

The West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is characterized by its explosive batting lineup. With players like Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Johnson Charles, Brandon King and Andre Russell, they have the ability to post massive scores.

However, their bowling attack is less convincing and could be their Achilles’ heel. The lack of consistent wicket-takers might mean that even a score of 200 could be difficult to defend.

The West Indies will rely heavily on their spinners, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, but the fast bowling unit lacks the depth needed for a balanced attack. Their pace attack options include Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Shamar Joseph, Andre Russell, and Alzarri Joseph.

For the West Indies to succeed, their batsmen will need to consistently post high totals, and their bowlers will have to perform above expectations.

Rovman Powell Alzarri Joseph Johnson Charles Roston Chase Shimron Hetmyer Jason Holder Shai Hope Akeal Hosein Shamar Joseph Brandon King Gudakesh Motie Nicholas Pooran Andre Russell Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shephard

South Africa: New Era Proteas

South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is well-balanced, with a mix of experienced players and promising young talent. The batting unit, led by Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, is solid and add to that the firepower of David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen, it looks like a formidable unit.

The bowling unit is a bit of a hit and miss as well, although they’ve got some fiery pacers and tricky spinners. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee does look like a solid bowling unit but in the T20 format, they can go for plenty.

Keshav Maharaj, one of the most improved cricketers in the circuit, and Tabraiz Shamsi can prove to be a handful as well.

The Proteas might have some tricks up their sleeves and are one of the underdogs of the tournament.

Aiden Markram (c) Ottniel Baartman Gerald Coetzee Quinton de Kock Bjorn Fortuin Reeza Hendricks Marco Jansen Heinrich Klaasen Keshav Maharaj David Miller Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada Ryan Rickelton Tabraiz Shamsi Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand: The Consistently Good Kiwis

Let’s start of the Kiwis by appreciating their 1999 World Cup throwback kit. I absolutely love the Aquamarine color and it will bring in some much needed color to the T20 World Cup.

As for their squad, it is a solid squad but lacks the wow factor in my opinion. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway will be the spine of the batting unit which features hard-hitters such as Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman. Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra will also prove to be solid options in the batting unit.

I feel New Zealand’s bowling unit is extremely underrated with the likes of Trent Boult and Matt Henry sharing the new ball. Ever reliant Mitch Santner and Michael Bracewell will share the burden in trhe middle phase along with Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi while Lockie Ferguson will be the death overs specialist. Options aplenty for the Kiwis.

For New Zealand to be genuine contenders, their batsmen will need to step up and hit big to complement their strong bowling unit. As always, the darkhorses, or shall I say the Seahorses (Aquamarine…you get the joke :P sorry for this).

Kane Williamson (c) Mark Chapman Michael Bracewell Daryl Mitchell Finn Allen Devon Conway Jimmy Neesham Glenn Phillips Mitchell Santner Ish Sodhi Rachin Ravindra Matt Henry Trent Boult Tim Southee Lockie Ferguson

Ultimately, the T20 World Cup is a format where unpredictability reigns supreme, and any team can triumph on their day. One thing is for sure, get ready for some shocks and some brilliant T20 cricket as the top sides battle it out over the next month.

Check out everything related to the T20 World Cup 2024 here!