New Record Proves Pakistan Has the Worst Batting Lineup in T20I Cricket

Pakistan continues to set new and “interesting” records as a recent stat revealed that Babar Azam and Co. have failed to post a 200+ score in T20Is since the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

With the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies & USA right around the corner, the alarm bells are ringing for the Shaheens as evident in the ongoing series with minnows Ireland which is currently level at 1-1.

Recent statistics paint a concerning picture for Pakistan’s batting lineup that features the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman. Since the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, a total of 98 teams have participated in T20Is worldwide. Out of these, a staggering 48 teams managed to score 200 or more runs at least once while batting first. However, Pakistan stands out as the sole full-member team among the remaining 50, unable to achieve this feat.

Among the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) full-member teams, Pakistan stands alone in this disconcerting statistic. The failure to breach the 200-run mark in a T20I innings since the 2022 T20 World Cup raises serious concerns about the team’s batting capabilities.

Team Highest score since the 2022 T20 World Cup England 267/3 South Africa 259/4 West Indies 258/5 Australia 241/4 India 237/3 Ireland 226/4 New Zealand 226/8 Zimbabwe 217/4 Afghanistan 212/6

Bangladesh 207/5 Sri Lanka 206/6 Pakistan 195/3

The inability to post a target of 200+ runs underscores the Shaheen’s ongoing struggles with batting prowess, especially in comparison to the formidable performances displayed by batters from other cricketing nations. Even complete unknowns like Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, and Serbia are among the teams to score 200+ totals in T20I since 2022.

To add the final cherry on top, Pakistan’s once-revered bowling attack is not as lethal as it once was. If Babar Azam and Co. don’t step up their game for the upcoming World Cup, the Men in Green are in for a rude awakening. Here’s hoping that the Shaheens rise to the occasion.