Poco F6 Confirmed to Feature a Flagship-Grade Chip

The Poco F6 series is set to debut next week in India with a launch event tagline “God Mode On.” Teasers for the phone have also confirmed that the Poco F6 will feature the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. This would make the Poco F6 the first SD 8s G3 phone in India.

The Poco F6 appears identical to the Redmi Turbo 3 launched in China last month. Both have the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which adds to the speculation that the Poco F6 is simply a global version of the Redmi Turbo 3.

If the Poco F6 is a rebranded phone, we can expect it to come with a 50MP (LYT-600) main camera with OIS, alongside only a single 8MP ultrawide shooter. It should have a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 1220p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery capacity should be 5,000 mAh with support for 90W blazing fast charging.

Memory options for the Chinese version include 12 GB to 16 GB RAM alongside 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB storage options, though the global variant may have a different variety. The storage is of the UFS 4.0 type while the RAM is LPDDR5X.

All details should be confirmed through the launch event in India next week on May 23. The Poco F6 will accompany Poco F6 Pro and that phone is also expected to be a rebrand of another device, likely the Redmi K70 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Poco is expected to share more teasers soon. Stay tuned for updates.