Dubai Launches New Gaming Visa Initiative to Attract Gamers Globally

Dubai has just launched a new Gaming Visa Initiative that aims to attract talented gamers from across the globe with long-term visas. This move also aims to make Dubai a major player in the global gaming industry.

This development is part of Dubai’s Program for Gaming 2033, which plans to make the city a global gaming hub by 2033. This program’s goal is to create 30,000 jobs in Dubai and contribute an impressive $1 billion to the emirate’s GDP. It will grant gamers, content creators, and industry professionals long-term residency through a special Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate.

However, this certificate has eligibility criteria, requiring applicants to be a minimum of 25 years of age. Applicants also have to send in their gaming-related CV and a copy of their passport.

Here are all the documents required for the application:

Passport copy. Educational qualification. Proof of contribution to the gaming community (optional). Desired job roles. Residence permits / EIDs (if available). A relevant CV. Additional personal details such as residence, workplace, etc.

Gamers interested in the program will have to apply through the official Dubai Gaming Initiative website. Once the application is submitted, applicants will receive updates via email and will be granted the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate once the application is successful.

Dubai is not just inviting gamers, but also programmers, developers, entrepreneurs, and leading tech companies as part of its initiative. The city is investing heavily to make the visa process easier and promises to cut down processing times from a month to just 5 days.