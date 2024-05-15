Google Gemini Gets Upgrades Shortly After GPT-4o Announcement

Just a day after OpenAI announced upgrades to ChatGPT, Google has announced a host of new features for its Gemini AI chatbot as well as the Circle to Search feature on smartphones.

Gemini App Assistant

The Android version of Gemini is set to receive an update that will enhance its usefulness by recognizing the app you are using and your activities within it. For instance, while watching a YouTube video, you will be able to interact with Gemini for information about the video. Additionally, the update will enable you to drag and drop images created by Gemini into Gmail, Google Messages, and various other applications.

With the upcoming update to Gemini Advanced, paid users will gain the ability to ask questions regarding the PDF files they are viewing, bypassing the need to navigate through numerous pages. This feature is expected to reach hundreds of millions of devices in the coming months.

Gemini Nano, the compact AI model that operates natively on devices, is becoming multimodal following a new update. This means it will be able to take input in text, images, and voice. This will improve features such as TalkBack, helping users with vision impairments with descriptions of images or other content.

Gemini Nano will also be able to detect scam calls and provide real-time alerts once it detects “conversation patterns commonly associated with scams” such as a fake banker calling you to transfer your funds immediately.

Circle to Search for Students

Google has introduced an enhancement to its Circle to Search feature, aimed at assisting students with their homework. Now, when students highlight a problem they’re struggling with, they’ll receive detailed steps to tackle various physics and math word problems directly within their digital materials or syllabus.

Later in the year, Circle to Search will expand its capabilities to address more intricate issues involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, and graphs, thanks to Google’s new LearnLM technology, designed to improve learning tools and models.

Currently, Circle to Search is operational on over 100 million devices, with plans to expand to an additional 100 million by year’s end.