Xperia 10 VI Keeps Sony’s Trend of Narrow Phones, Loses Telephoto Camera

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 15, 2024 | 4:08 pm

While the top of the line Xperia 1 VI has moved away from the 21:9 display, the Xperia 10 VI carries on with Sony’s design of tall and narrow phones.

This latest mid-range model from Sony offers several updates from its predecessor, including an enhanced Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. However, it no longer features a dedicated telephoto camera that previous models had.

Design and Display

The display is identical to last year. It is a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate, a major downside compared to many rival mid-rangers, all of which have a minimum of 120Hz. The Gorilla Glass Victus protection is still there and so is the IP68 water resistance.

ALSO READ

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a clear upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 695. Not only is it faster, but is also more power efficient since it is built on a newer 4nm process node. RAM has been upgraded from 6 GB to 8 GB, but storage remains the same at 128 GB with the option for expansion through a memory card.

The Xperia 10 VI boots the latest Android 14 OS out of the box.

ALSO READ

Cameras

Sony Xperia 10 VI retains the 21:9 display and gets SD 6 Gen 1 chipset

The dedicated telephoto shooter may be gone, but the main camera makes up for it with its 2x in-sensor zoom and has a focal range of 52mm. It can also gain more light than the previous telephoto camera for better low-light photos. It is a 48MP shooter with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The selfie camera is still the same 8MP snapper with a 1/4.0″ sensor size and a 26mm lens.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specs are the same as the flagship Xperia 1 VI, with a 5,000 mAh cell and 30W wired charging, but there is no wireless charging support.

Sony Xperia 10 VI is available in black, white, and blue colors at a starting price of €399.

Sony Xperia 10 VI Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Adreno 710
  • OS: Android 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.1″ OLED with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution, 60Hz, 1B colors, HDR
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
      8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
  • Colors: Black, Blue, White
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 30W fast charging
  • Price: €399

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>