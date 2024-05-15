Xperia 10 VI Keeps Sony’s Trend of Narrow Phones, Loses Telephoto Camera

While the top of the line Xperia 1 VI has moved away from the 21:9 display, the Xperia 10 VI carries on with Sony’s design of tall and narrow phones.

This latest mid-range model from Sony offers several updates from its predecessor, including an enhanced Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. However, it no longer features a dedicated telephoto camera that previous models had.

Design and Display

The display is identical to last year. It is a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate, a major downside compared to many rival mid-rangers, all of which have a minimum of 120Hz. The Gorilla Glass Victus protection is still there and so is the IP68 water resistance.

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a clear upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 695. Not only is it faster, but is also more power efficient since it is built on a newer 4nm process node. RAM has been upgraded from 6 GB to 8 GB, but storage remains the same at 128 GB with the option for expansion through a memory card.

The Xperia 10 VI boots the latest Android 14 OS out of the box.

Cameras

The dedicated telephoto shooter may be gone, but the main camera makes up for it with its 2x in-sensor zoom and has a focal range of 52mm. It can also gain more light than the previous telephoto camera for better low-light photos. It is a 48MP shooter with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The selfie camera is still the same 8MP snapper with a 1/4.0″ sensor size and a 26mm lens.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specs are the same as the flagship Xperia 1 VI, with a 5,000 mAh cell and 30W wired charging, but there is no wireless charging support.

Sony Xperia 10 VI is available in black, white, and blue colors at a starting price of €399.

Sony Xperia 10 VI Specifications