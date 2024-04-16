Sony PlayStation 5 Pro to Hit Higher Resolution, Better Ray Tracing, and Higher Framerate

Confirming a recent rumor, a new report sheds light on the imminent arrival of the PlayStation 5 Pro, offering additional insights into the console’s specifications. Sony purportedly has begun communicating with developers to ensure compatibility with the upcoming PS5 Pro, underscoring a concerted effort to enhance ray tracing capabilities.

Reportedly codenamed Trinity, the PS5 Pro is rumored to feature an enhanced GPU and a marginally faster CPU mode. These improvements in GPU and CPU performance are expected to help the PS5 Pro hit higher frames, higher resolution, and better ray tracing and rendering performance in some titles.

According to leaked documents, the PS5 Pro will have a larger GPU that will improve rendering performance by 45% compared to the regular PS5. This powerful GPU will come with faster memory to improve ray tracing as well. The documents also highlight that Sony will use an improved ray tracing architecture for better visuals.

True to its moniker, the Pro variant of the PS5 is positioned as a premium edition of the console, strongly suggesting that the standard version will be available in the market alongside the pricier Pro model post-launch. Sony’s objective is to provide developers with a unified platform that accommodates both versions seamlessly.

Furthermore, reports indicate that developers are already working with test kits with Sony urging all games submitted for certification from August onwards to ensure compatibility with the PS5 Pro. This timeline for developers corresponds with earlier speculation about a release before the year-end holiday shopping season.

The PS5 Pro’s CPU will be no different from the regular PS5 with the new mode simply allowing it to reach higher clock speeds at 3.85 GHz. The downside to this change is that the CPU will require more power than usual, meaning the GPU would get less, downclocking it by 1.5%. The higher 3.85 GHz CPU clock speed is 10% higher than the vanilla PS5.

In the Pro model, memory bandwidth is slated to increase to 576GB/s from the PS5’s 448GB/s, with the memory system expected to exhibit slightly enhanced efficiency. Notably, games on the PS5 Pro will have access to an additional 1.2GB of system memory, totaling 13.7GB overall compared to 12.5GB on the current version.